One Piece Film Red Surpasses Top Gun: Maverick as Top Film to Open in Japan So Far This Year

Film has earned 12.953 billion yen since opening on August 6

Entertainment news website Cinema Today revealed on Monday that the One Piece Film Red anime has earned 12.953 billion yen (about US$92.17 million), surpassing Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-earning film to open in Japan so far this year. The film has so far sold 9,298,000 tickets.

The film ranked at #1 for the weekend of September 3-4, the fifth consecutive weekend of topping the charts. During the weekend the film sold 498,000 tickets to earn 697 million yen (about US$4.96 million).

The film is now the 21st highest-grossing film in Japan of all time, and the ninth highest-earning anime film in Japan of all time.

The film opened in Japan on August 6, and ranked #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in its first two days. The film earned 78% more in its first two days than the previous film One Piece Stampede did in its first three days ( One Piece Stampede opened on a Friday, as opposed to One Piece Film Red 's Saturday opening).

Crunchyroll will theatrically screen the film in North America, Australia, and New Zealand this fall, and it describes the film:

Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as “otherworldly.” Now, for the first time ever, Uta will herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

