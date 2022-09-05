Osamu Takahashi's Lust Geass Manga Ends in October

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine announced on Friday that Osamu Takahashi 's Lust Geass manga will end in its November issue coming out on October 4.

Takahashi launched the manga in Young Ace magazine in April 2018. He had originally published the manga in Young Ace as a one-shot with the same title in January 2018.

Kadokawa shipped the manga's sixth compiled volume on February 4. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English and shipped its fifth compiled volume on March 22. The company describes the story:

An occult tome turns Souta Takatsuki's life upside down when it transforms unrequited love into marathons of insatiable passion!!

Takahashi launched his Isuca manga in Young Ace in its first issue in 2009, and ended it in April 2017. The ninth and final compiled book volume of the manga shipped in May 2017.

The manga inspired a 10-episode television anime adaptation in January 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The manga's seventh volume bundled an unaired 11th episode for the anime in August 2015.