A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs Anime Film's New Trailer Streamed

Trailer features dance vocal group OCTPATH's theme song "Like"

The official website for the anime film adaptation of Satoshi Kawasaki 's A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs ( Kame no Kōra wa Abarabone ) picture book revealed a new trailer on Tuesday featuring the film's theme song "Like" by OCTPATH.

ASMIK Ace's YouTube channel also began streaming a comment video featuring dance vocal group OCTPATH.

Hiroya Shimizu (photo left in image above) voices Kamerō Kameta (character left). Hayato Isomura (photo right) plays Eeruo Kaerukawa (character right). Both characters are the voice acting debuts for both actors.

Other cast members include (left column to right column in image above):

Denden as Usakura Usagibayashi

Moe Kamikokuryō as Flami Flamingotsuka

as Flami Flamingotsuka Takuya Eguchi as Raiō Raionji

as Raiō Raionji Yukihiro Nozuyama as Rintarō Kirinzawa

as Rintarō Kirinzawa Shintarō Morimoto as Umaryōma Umawatari

Masa Mori ( Obey Me! scriptwriter) directed the film at Type ZERO , and also penned the script alongside Shinichi Tanaka. Studio Outrigger developed the project.

The film will open in Japan on October 28.

The film screened at Anime Expo on July 3 and 4. Anime Expo 's schedule describes the film:

"Huh? A turtle's shell is actually a human's ribs?" "The reverse-bending knee of a flamingo is a human's ankle!?" The illustrated encyclopedia A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs by Satoshi Kawasaki ( SB Creative ) clearly illustrates what it would be like if the human body acquired the bodily mechanics of various animals. With its outstanding animal humans, this amazing book has gathered a lot of attention and became quite a hit in Japan! And at last, it's been made into an animated movie!

Ion Entertainment and ASMIK Ace announced the film in January.

Kawasaki published the original picture book in 2019.

