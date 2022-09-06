Live-Action Insomniacs After School Film Unveils Cast, Staff, 2023 Opening

The live-action film of Makoto Ojiro 's Insomniacs After School ) ( Kimi wa Hōkago Insomnia ) manga revealed its cast, staff, and 2023 opening on Tuesday. Nana Mori ( Weathering With You , live-action Liar x Liar ) and Daiken Okudaira (Mother, Sōchō Shihatsu no Sappūkei) star as the two leads Isaki Magari and Ganta Nakami, respectively. Chihiro Ikeda (Tokyo Rendezvous, Towako Omameda and Her Three Ex-Husbands, Creepy, Startup Girls) is directing. United Productions is planning and producing the project, and Pony Canyon is distributing.

The manga is set in Nanao City in Ishikawa Prefecture, and the production filmed on location at the city for about a month between July and August.

The manga focuses on two insomniac schoolmates, a boy named Ganta and a girl named Isaki. Both worry about their constant lack of sleep. After a chance meeting in the school's observatory-turned-storage room, the two share secrets, and begin having an unusual connection.

Ojiro launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in May 2019.

The manga is also inspiring a television anime that will premiere next year as well. The music video for rock band Macaroni Enpitsu 's "Enshin" (Centrifuge) song featured art from the manga in 2019.



Sources: Sports Hochi, Comic Natalie