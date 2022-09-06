Rose of Versailles Manga Gets New Anime Film

A website opened on Wednesday to announce that Riyoko Ikeda 's The Rose of Versailles manga is inspiring a new anime film.





The tagline on the visual reads, "They lived intensely, beautifully ..."

Ikeda serialized the original manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Margaret magazine from 1972 to 1973. The "story of love and destiny" is set in the intrigue-filled court of Queen Marie Antoinette before and during the upheavals of the French Revolution. Lady Oscar is a young woman raised as a man to serve in the palace guards.

Udon Entertainment began releasing the manga in English in December 2019, and has since released the entire manga in five omnibus volumes. Udon is also planning to release The Rose of Versailles Episodes side story manga next year.

The manga inspired a 40-episode anime in 1979-1980 that Right Stuf released in North America in 2013 in two DVD sets. In addition to the television anime series, the manga inspired a 1990 animated film, a long-promised but unreleased animated film remake, perennial musicals by the all-female Takarazuka Revue since 1974, and a live-action 1978 French/Japanese film. More recently, DLE Inc. created authorized parody shorts with Flash animation. Discotek produced an HD remaster of the series, and the two-volume release shipped in April 2021 and on June 29.

The manga is inspiring the Shiritsu BeruBara Academy ~ Versailles no Bara Re*imagination~ (Private BeruBara Academy: Rose of Versailles Re*imagination) project from Otomate . The project had both an unspecified "screen adaptation" and a game adaptation simultaneously in the works.

Source: Comic Natalie