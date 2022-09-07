Ado's One Piece Film Red Music Tops 3 Digital Charts for Record 4 Weeks

1st artist to achieve feat since Oricon began posting these ranking charts

Singer Ado ranked #1 for four consecutive weeks across Oricon's three different digital ranking charts — thus becoming the first artist to achieve the feat since those charts started. (Oricon's digital album ranking started in November 2016, the digital single ranking in December 2017, and the weekly streaming ranking in December 2018.) Ado 's songs from the One Piece Film Red anime appear in all of the charting singles and albums.

Ado 's songs took all four of the top four places on the Oricon weekly streaming ranking for the August 29-September 4 week. "Shinjidai" ranked at #1 with 15,977,253 streams — its fourth consecutive week at the top of the chart, after being streamed for more than 10 million times for each of those weeks. It has now been streamed a total of 122,893,505 times. The "Watashi wa Saikyō" song was at #2 for the week with 10,386,752 streams and a cumulative total of 59,661,169 streams. "Utakata Lullaby" ranked at #3 with 9,733,058 streams and a cumulative total of 42,057,175 streams. "Gyakkō" ranked at #4 with 9,657,019 streams and a cumulative total of 57,662,397 streams.

With 20,463 new downloads, "Shinjidai" ranked #1 in the Oricon digital single ranking for the fifth consecutive week. It is the first single to achieve the feat this year, and the fifth to do since the Oricon digital single chart started in December 2017. Ado is fourth artist overall and the second female artist (after LiSA ) to achieve the feat. The single has been downloaded a total of 188,313 times.

With 10,002 new downloads, the Uta no Uta One Piece Film Red album ranked #1 for the four consecutive weeks, and has been downloaded a total of 71,030 times.

Ado serves as the singing voice for the character Uta in the One Piece Film Red anime. From June to August, the film's "Uta Project" released seven songs Ado sang for the film one by one. The songs all feature different composers, with different music videos. The Uta no Uta One Piece Film Red album collects the songs.

Source: Oricon via Otakomu