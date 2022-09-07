BL Novel Eternal Yesterday Gets Live-Action Show Starring Kiramager's Rio Komiya, Sora Inoue

Yuuri Eda 's boys-love ( BL ) novel Eternal Yesterday (Eien no Kinō) is inspiring a live-action television series that will premiere on October 20. Rio Komiya (Mashin Sentai Kiramager, Takara-kun to Amagi-kun, right in the image below) and Sora Inoue (Watashi wa Dareka no Kanojo, Sen wa, Boku o Egaku left) star as Kōichi Yamada and Mitsuru Ōmi, respectively.

The adolescent romance follows two high school boys: the carefree and popular Kōichi and the smart but socially awkward Mitsuru. They could not be more different, but they discover that opposites attract. Then one morning, Kōichi is struck by a truck right before Mitsuru's eyes. Kōichi gets up right on the spot, smiling as if nothing happened — but slowly, their classmates begin to forget that Kōichi even existed ....

Keiichi Kobayashi (live-action Koi wa Hikari, He Won't Kill, She Won't Die, Gyakkō no Koro) is both directing and writing the series. Yuma Bandō (songs in The [email protected] Starlit Season, Healin' Good Precure , Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō ) is composing the music.

The eight-episode series will air during the "Drama Shower" timeslot as its fourth collaboration with Kadokawa 's BL drama label Tunku. It will premiere on October 20 at 25:20 (effectively, October 21 at 1:20 a.m.) on the MBS channel. It will also run on TV Kanagawa , Chiba TV , Teletama, Tochigi TV , and Gunma TV , and stream on TVer, MBS Dōgaism, GYAO! , and other services. Tunku's official Niconico Channel Plus will stream occasional making-of videos and other special content.

Eda first published the novel under the Cross Novels imprint in 2002, and Hakusensha and Kadokawa have since published new editions. Yōko Tanji illustrated Kadokawa 's edition, which shipped this past March.



Source: Press release