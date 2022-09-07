Obake Zukan! Anime Casts Rie Kugimiya as Minyan

Kugimiya voices monster Bonyan's younger sister in October anime

The official website for the anime adaptation of writer Hiroshi Saitō and Etsuyoshi Miyamoto 's Obake Zukan monster picture book announced on Wednesday that Rie Kugimiya joins the cast as Minyan in Obake Zukan! (with an exclamation point), the franchise 's new anime series. Minyan appeared in the previous anime as Bonyan's younger sister, and is seen below placed on the head of the protagonist Hiroshi.

Daiki Yamashita also returns as Hiroshi.

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks within the Oha-suta (Good Morning Studio) kids variety program on October 5.

Naomi Iwata is once again directing the television anime at Fanworks . Shigenori Tanabe returns to pen the scripts. EGG FIRM is producing the anime.

The Obake Zukan! series illustrates various monsters and spirits and explains why they are scary. Saitō and Miyamoto began the picture book series in 2013, and the latest volume shipped on March 31.

The first television anime premiered in TV Tokyo 's Oha-suta in July 2020.