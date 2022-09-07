PlayStation Hardware Head Masayasu Ito Retires From Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Tuesday that representative director Masayasu Ito will resign from his position on October 1. Current director and deputy president Lin Tao will assume Ito's role starting from that date. Senior Vice President Kiichiro Urata will also join the board of directors.

SIE communications manager Cathy Liu told Bloomberg that Ito made this decision due to reaching the retirement age in Japan. He plans to move to the Sony Group's mobility division, which deals with electronic vehicles.

Ito was a key figure in hardware development at the company; he was heavily involved in developing the PlayStation 4. He also worked on the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, and PlayStation VR, among other hardware at the company. He first joined Sony in 1986, and has worked for Sony Interactive Entertainment since April 2008.