Call of the Night Manga Goes on 1-Week Hiatus Due to Author's Illness

Manga returns on September 21 afterrecovers from 'that disease that's been going around'

This year's 41st issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kotoyama 's Call of the Night ( Yofukashi no Uta ) manga will go on hiatus for one issue, returning in the magazine's 43rd issue on September 21. The magazine noted that the manga will go on hiatues due to Kotoyama catching "that disease that's been going around," but the creator had already recovered.

Viz Media licensed the Call of the Night manga, and it will release the ninth volume in English on September 13. It describes the manga:

Nanakusa is a vampire. That's okay with human Ko. He wants to be one too. But transformation doesn't come that easily... When Nazuna invites Ko to spend the night at her place in an abandoned building, he's stoked! But then he awakens to kisses on his neck with a little too much bite to them... Is it just the delicious taste of his blood that makes her meet him night after night for late-night adventures, conversation and...naps? Or something else? Then, when a cute girl from Yamori's past shows up and competes for his attention, his budding relationship with the undead is put to the test!

Kotoyama ( Dagashi Kashi ) launched the Call of the Night manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in August 2019. Shogakukan will publish the 13th compiled book volume on September 15.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that premiered on July 7, and is ongoing. HIDIVE is streaming the anime with English subtitles as it airs in Japan.