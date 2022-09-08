Live-Action My Broken Mariko Film's Clip Shows Shiino, Makio's Encounter

Film opens in Japan on September 30

The official website for the live-action film of Waka Hirako 's My Broken Mariko manga began streaming a new clip from the film on Friday. The clip shows Shiino and Makio's chance encounter after Shiino's handbag gets stolen.

Yen Press released the manga as a deluxe hardcover book in November 2020. The company describes the manga:

Shiino is an ill-tempered office assistant, but when her friend Mariko dies unexpectedly, she becomes determined to get to the bottom of this mystery. Portraying the soulful connection between girls, this is a striking story of sisterhood and romance.

Mei Nagano (top left in image above) stars as protagonist Shiino. Yuki Tanada is directing the film after penning the script with Kōsuke Mukai.

The other cast members include:

Nao (top center in image above) as Mariko Ikagawa, Shiino's close friend

Masataka Kubota (bottom left) as Makio, a young man Shiino meets on her journey

Toshinori Omi (bottom center) as Mariko's father

Yō Yoshida (bottom right) as Kyōko Tamura, the second wife of Mariko's father

The film will open in Japan on September 30, but screened first at Montreal's 26th Fantasia International Film Festival on July 14. The film won the Best Screenplay Award (Cheval Noir Competition) at the festival.

Kadokawa published the josei manga's one compiled volume in Japan in January 2020. The 24th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards awarded the manga with its New Face Award in 2021.

