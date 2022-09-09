Crunchyroll Screens Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island Film in U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia in September

Film opens with subtitles, English dub in U.K. on Sept. 21-22; U.S. on Sept. 27-28; Canada on Sept. 29, Oct. 1; Australia for 1 week from Sept. 29

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it has acquired the rights to the Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Cucuruz Doan no Shima ) anime film for the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, and Australia, and will screen the film in theaters later this month.

The film will screen in both subtitled and English-dubbed versions in select theaters in the United Kingdom on September 21 and 22. It will also screen in the United States on September 27 and 28, in Canada on September 29 and October 1, and in Australia for one week starting from September 29.

The film opened in Japan on June 3, and sold about 200,000 tickets for 400 million yen (about US$3.02 million) in its first three days, and has sold 550,000 tickets for 1.08 billion yen (about US$7.79 million) by the end of August.

The film's original announcement described the film as a retelling of the 15th episode of the original Mobile Suit Gundam television anime. The episode itself has been omitted from English releases of the series.

The story is set after the Federation defense of Jaburo, with the Federation planning to renew offensives on Zeon's invasion headquarters in Odessa. Amuro and the White Base head to Belfast to resupply, but the White Base receives new orders: to head to the "Island of No Return" to search and destroy any Zeon stragglers. Amuro sets out on the island in search of Zeon spies, but finds a group of children and a Zaku mobile suit on the supposedly uninhabited island. With the Gundam left behind, Amuro encounters a man who calls himself Cucuruz Doan. After uncovering the secret of the island, Amuro attempts to make his way back to the Gundam to escape.

Manga creator and animator Yoshikazu Yasuhiko directed the film, and was also credited with the character designs alongside Atsushi Tamura ( Weathering With You ) and Tsukasa Kotobuki ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin , Saber Marionette J ).

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.