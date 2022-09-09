'Keiken Zumi na Kimi to, Keiken Zero na Ore ga, Otsukiai Suru Hanashi' Romcom Light Novels Get Anime

Makiko Nagaoka's story about boy, girl with completely opposite lives dating launched in 2020

Kadokawa announced on Friday that Makiko Nagaoka's Keiken Zumi na Kimi to, Keiken Zero na Ore ga, Otsukiai Suru Hanashi (You Were Experienced, I Wasn't, And This is How We Started Dating) light novel series is inspiring an anime adaptation. Kadokawa did not reveal the anime's format, but unveiled the below teaser visual for the anime.

In addition, the novels' illustrator magako drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Hideaki Oba ( Love of Kill , Pandalian , Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Hiroko Fukuda ( Taisho Otome Fairy Tale , Gekijōban Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yōsuke Itō ( Holmes of Kyoto , Hensuki , The Detective Is Already Dead ) is designing the characters for animation based on magako's original illustrations.

The novels center on the relationship between Ryūto Kashima, a gloomy social outcast, and Runa Shirakawa, a popular girl at school. Their relationship begins when Ryūto has to ask Runa out as part of losing a game, and she ends up going out with him after saying "Well, I'm free right now, after all." They have completely different social circles, and completely different hobbies, but as they hang out with each other, they begin recognizing and even accepting those differences as something to bond over.

Nagaoka launched the light novel series under Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko label with the first novel volume in September 2020, with illustrations by magako. The fourth volume shipped on February 19, and the fifth volume will ship on September 20.

Noyama Carpaccio launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website on February 23. Square Enix will publish the manga's first compiled book volume on September 12.



Source: Press release