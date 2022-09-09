Piroya's Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijō Manga Gets Anime

Comedy manga about witch who finds baby in forest launched in 2019

Flex Comix Inc. 's Comic Meteor website announced on Twitter on Friday that Piroya 's Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijō (The Family Circumstances of the Imbalanced Witch) manga is getting an anime adaptation. The announcement did not specify the format of the anime, but did state the staff would announce the "broadcast period" at a later date.

The Twitter account also posted a celebration illustration from Piroya .

Piroya launched the manga on Comic Meteor in July 2019. The manga's fourth volume will ship on September 12.

The story centers on Alissa, who is a witch who lives alone in a forest. One day she finds a human baby, and she names her Viola. Alissa raises Viola for 16 years, but Viola grows beyond even Alissa's imagination. The comedy series focuses on the parent-and-child relationship where appearances are deceiving as to who is the parent and who is the child.