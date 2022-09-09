WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me Film's Full Trailer Previews Theme Song

Film opens in Japan on October 14

Kadokawa began streaming the full trailer on Friday for Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! Precious Friends , the new anime film for Nanatsu Mukunoki 's WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me ( Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! ) manga. The video previews the film's theme song.

Kadokawa is also streaming an archive of a livestream event held on Niconico on September 3.

The film will open in Japan on October 14. The film's voice cast (as the WATATEN!☆5 group) perform the theme song "Precious Friends."

The new anime's returning cast includes:

Several main staff members from the television series are also returning:

The four-panel comedy manga's story centers on Miyako Hoshino, a shy college student and otaku . Miyako's younger sister Hinata, who is a fifth grader, has a classmate and friend named Hana. When they meet, Miyako falls for Hana at first sight.

The television anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's third and final Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video volume included a bonus original video anime in May 2019.

Source: Press release