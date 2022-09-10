Hirochi Maki's Sketchy Skateboarding Manga Ends

Manga about women who are captivated by skateboarding launched in 2019

Kodansha 's Young Magazine Web manga website published the first part of the final chapter of Hirochi Maki 's Sketchy manga on Tuesday. The manga will end with the next part of the chapter.

The manga centers on Ako Kawasumi, a woman who works at a movie rental store. Between her job and boyfriend, her days pass by in an indistinguishable blur. But one day, she sees a girl skateboarder who captivates her heart. Slowly, all the hopes that she abandoned and futures she envisioned return, and she resolves to change herself now before it's too late. This is the story of women who are captivated by skateboarding.

Maki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in 2019, and the series moved to Monthly Young Magazine in April 2021. The manga also began serializing on Young Magazine Web later that year. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on February 18.

Kodansha Comics digitally published Maki's Is Kichijoji the Only Place to Live? ( Kichijōji dake ga Sumitai Machi Desu ka? ) manga in English. The manga inspired a live-action series in October 2016. Maki's Itsuka Tiffany de Chōshoku o ( It will be breakfast at Tiffany some day. ) manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered in October 2015.

Source: Young Magazine Web website and Twitter account