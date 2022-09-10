News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 29-September 4
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno live-action film earns 9.2% rating
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno, the second film in the live-action film series adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki's Rurouni Kenshin manga, aired on NTV on Friday, September 2 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 9.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|September 4 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.1
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|September 4 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.0
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|September 3 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.9
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|September 4 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.8
|Doraemon Tanjōbi Special
|TV Asahi
|September 3 (Sat)
|18:56
|58 min.
|3.7
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|September 3 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.3
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|September 4 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.0
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|September 3 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|September 3 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|September 3 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.3
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
