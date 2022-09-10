×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 29-September 4

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno live-action film earns 9.2% rating

Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno, the second film in the live-action film series adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki's Rurouni Kenshin manga, aired on NTV on Friday, September 2 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 9.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV September 4 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV September 4 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.0
Detective Conan NTV September 3 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 5.9
One Piece Fuji TV September 4 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.8
Doraemon Tanjōbi Special TV Asahi September 3 (Sat) 18:56 58 min. 3.7
Doraemon TV Asahi September 3 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.3
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi September 4 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi September 3 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.8
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E September 3 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E September 3 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

