Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 29-September 4

Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno , the second film in the live-action film series adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga, aired on NTV on Friday, September 2 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 9.2% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)