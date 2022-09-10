Solitary Gourmet Live-Action Series Gets 10th Season

TV Tokyo announced on Wednesday that the live-action series adaptation of Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi 's Kodoku no Gourmet ( Solitary Gourmet ) manga will have a 10th season that will premiere on October 7.

Yutaka Matsushige (live-action Death Note , Sukiyaki Western Django , Crows Zero ) will once again reprise his role as protagonist Gorō Inagashira.

The franchise most recently had a six-episode live-action mini-series project titled Kodoku no Gourmet ~Oishii kedo Horo Nigai... Inagashira Gorō no Sainan~ (Solitary Gourmet ~It's Tasty But Slightly Bitter... Gorō Inagashira's Misfortune~) that debuted on the Paravi and Hikari TV streaming services on March 31 and April 1.

Both the Kodoku no Gourmet live-action series and original manga follow a solitary salesman named Gorō Inagashira as he travels all over Japan and samples the local cuisine found on street corners. The live-action show's ninth season premiered in July 2021.

Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi first serialized the Kodoku no Gourmet manga from 1994 to 1996 in Fusosha 's Monthly Panja magazine (now defunct). Kusumi handled the story, and Taniguchi drew the art. Fusosha published the first collected volume in 1997. Kusumi and Fusosha published the manga's second volume in September 2015. Taniguchi passed away in February 2017.

Fanfare and Ponent Mon will release the manga in English. The company had said the manga will "most likely" debut in spring 2021, but the series is now listed as debuting in December 2022.

The manga also inspired a net anime that debuted on Production I.G 's "Tate Anime" (Vertical Anime) smartphone app in November 2017.

Source: Comic Natalie