Deadpool: Samurai Author Duo Launch New Manga

Writer Sanshirō Kasama announced on Twitter on Friday that they and artist Hikaru Uesugi will launch a new manga titled Nōkin Ōji, Shomin ni Naru (Hotheaded Prince, Becomes a Commoner) on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app on September 17.

Kasama and Uesugi launched the Deadpool: Samurai manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in December 2020 as a short serialization. The manga ended in June 2021. Shueisha shipped the second and final compiled book volume in Japan in July 2021.

Kasama and Uesugi previously published a one-shot in October 2019 under the same title on Shonen Jump+ as part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Marvel Comics to publish a biweekly series of seven manga short stories.

Viz Media released the manga as part of its collaboration with Marvel Comics to publish manga and comics based on Marvel characters.