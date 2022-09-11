×
News
Deadpool: Samurai Author Duo Launch New Manga

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Nōkin Ōji, Shomin ni Naru manga launches on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app on September 17

Writer Sanshirō Kasama announced on Twitter on Friday that they and artist Hikaru Uesugi will launch a new manga titled Nōkin Ōji, Shomin ni Naru (Hotheaded Prince, Becomes a Commoner) on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app on September 17.

Kasama and Uesugi launched the Deadpool: Samurai manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website in December 2020 as a short serialization. The manga ended in June 2021. Shueisha shipped the second and final compiled book volume in Japan in July 2021.

Kasama and Uesugi previously published a one-shot in October 2019 under the same title on Shonen Jump+ as part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Marvel Comics to publish a biweekly series of seven manga short stories.

Viz Media released the manga as part of its collaboration with Marvel Comics to publish manga and comics based on Marvel characters.

Source: Sanshirō Kasama's Twitter account

