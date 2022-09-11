News
Deadpool: Samurai Author Duo Launch New Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Writer Sanshirō Kasama announced on Twitter on Friday that they and artist Hikaru Uesugi will launch a new manga titled Nōkin Ōji, Shomin ni Naru (Hotheaded Prince, Becomes a Commoner) on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app on September 17.
【お知らせ】— 笠間三四郎 Sanshiro Kasama (@kasama346) September 9, 2022
マガポケにて９月1７日（土）から『脳筋王子、庶民になる。』という漫画の連載させていただきます。
脳筋の王子が庶民になる話です。
作画はデップーSAMURAIと同じく植杉光（@HIKARU_UESUGI
）くんです。
よろしくお願いいたします！ pic.twitter.com/SqSkznUCxo
Kasama and Uesugi launched the Deadpool: Samurai manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website in December 2020 as a short serialization. The manga ended in June 2021. Shueisha shipped the second and final compiled book volume in Japan in July 2021.
Kasama and Uesugi previously published a one-shot in October 2019 under the same title on Shonen Jump+ as part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Marvel Comics to publish a biweekly series of seven manga short stories.
Viz Media released the manga as part of its collaboration with Marvel Comics to publish manga and comics based on Marvel characters.
Source: Sanshirō Kasama's Twitter account