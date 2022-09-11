Izumi Miyazono Launches New Manga on October 7

The October issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine announced on Thursday that Izumi Miyazono will launch a new manga titled Kekkon Shimashō, Koi Suru Mae ni (Let's Get Married, Before We Fall in Love) in the magazine's November issue, which will ship on October 7.

The manga centers on a girl named Natsuki, an office worker who is looking for a boyfriend and wants to get married eventually, and the office's elite lawyer who claims he is not interested in love. Something about the lawyer attracts Natsuki closer, and the love battle begins.

Miyazono launched the Fumin Fukyū de Yume to ka Koi to ka (Dreams and Love in Insomnia) manga in Petit Comic in June 2021. The manga ended on August 8. Shogakukan published the manga's second and final compiled book volume on September 8.

Miyazono launched the Everyone's Getting Married ( Totsuzen desu ga, Ashita Kekkon shimasu ) manga in Petit Comic in April 2014, and ended it in May 2018. Shogakukan published nine compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media released the entire manga in North America.