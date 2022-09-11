Rin Suzukawa's Asobi Asobase Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Comedy manga launched in 2015

This year's 18th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Rin Suzukawa 's Asobi Asobase (Play and Let Play) manga will end in three chapters. If the manga does not take any breaks, it should end in the 21st issue on October 28.

Suzukawa launched the manga on Hakusensha 's Young Animal Densi manga website in 2015, but moved it to the main Young Animal magazine in November 2016. Hakusensha published the 13th volume on January 28.

U.S.-based localization company Comikey Media Inc. began digitally publishing the manga in English in September 2021.

The "surreal gag" comedy manga revolves around three classmates who play traditional hand games, board games, and card games. Kasumi is smart, serious, and is good at games, but hates them because she always lost to her older sister and was forced to do chores while growing up. She is also extremely bad at English. Olivia is a beautiful girl of American descent, but was raised in Japan, and she only pretends to be bad at Japanese. Hanako is a girl who wears her hair in pigtails and has a bright personality, but still can't manage to become the kind of normal person she wants to be.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in July 2018 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , BS11 , Sun TV , and TV Aichi , and ran for 12 episodes. A separate anime on DVD shipped with the manga's seventh volume in December 2018.