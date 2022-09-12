Crunchyroll Screens One Piece Film Red in U.S., Canada, Australia, N.Z. in November

Film opens in U.S., Canada on November 4, in Australia, N.Z. on November 3

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will release the One Piece Film Red anime, both English-subtitled and English-dubbed, in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in November. The film will open in the United States and Canada on November 4, and tickets go on sale on October 6. The film will open in Australia and New Zealand on November 3, and tickets go on sale in those countries on October 5. In addition, Crunchyroll Expo Australia will host the subtitled premiere on September 16, followed by the North American premiere in New York on October 6 (which is also the first day of New York Comic Con).

During the USC Trojans football team's season opener game on September 3, the film's staff had presented a video that reported One Piece Film Red would open in October. Crunchyroll told ANN on Monday that the date had changed just before the game, so there was not enough time to update the video's date. Crunchyroll had already announced that the film will open in Austria and Germany on October 13.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

Crunchyroll describes the film's story:

Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as “otherworldly.” Now, for the first time ever, Uta will herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter.

The film opened in Japan on August 6, and ranked #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in its first two days. The film earned 78% more in its first two days than the previous film One Piece Stampede did in its first three days ( One Piece Stampede opened on a Friday, as opposed to One Piece Film Red 's Saturday opening).

The film has sold 9,298,000 tickets to earn 12,953,144,640 yen (about US$92.34 million) as of September 4.

