Atelier Ryza 3 Game Announced for Switch, PC, PS4/PS5 in February

Players will be able to traverse multiple connected maps that will create one of the largest "living" fields in the Atelier series.

KOEI Tecmo's Gust brand will add another entry in the Atelier Ryza video game series. Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (Ryza no Atelier 3 ~Owari no Renkinjutsushi to Himitsu no Kagi~) will be released for the Nintendo Switch on February 22, 2023 in Japan. The U.S. product page on Nintendo's website lists a February 24, 2023 release date.

KOEI Tecmo's website for the game lists releases on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, in addition to the Switch release. The Japanese version of the site specifically lists a February 22, 2023 release date, but distinguishes the Steam release date as February 24, 2023.

Nintendo describes the story:

Ryza and her friends are living their lives on Kurken Island when news of a sudden appearance of a mysterious group of islands in nearby waters arrives. To find a way to save her island, Ryza and her friends will set off on final adventure surrounding the "roots of alchemy."

Players will be able to traverse multiple connected maps that will create one of the largest "living" fields in the Atelier series. Keys will play a major function in the game from item synthesis to battle with unique effects. The game will feature a total of 11 party members, including faces both old and new.

KOEI Tecmo America released Gust 's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy on January 26, 2021 for PS4, Switch, PC via Steam, and digitally for PS5 after its release in Japan on December 3, 2020. That sequel was set three years after Koei Tecmo Games' Gust brand's Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout ( Ryza no Atelier ~Tokoyami no Joō to Himitsu no Kakurega~ ) game.

Update: Added additional platforms. Source: Atelier Ryza 3's English website and Japanese website