Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star Game Revealed for March 2023

Kenshiro takes on role of instructor in new game in Fitness Boxing series

Nintendo revealed the Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star game on Tuesday for release in March 2023 in English and in Japan on December 22.

Nintendo describes the game:

For resolving lack of daily exercise and strengthening your physical strength! You can enjoy authentic exercise in the world of " Fist of the North Star " without changing the functions of "Fitness Boxing"! Familiar characters such as Kenshiro become your instructors!

In addition, a new battle mode against rivals has been introduced, allowing you to enjoy the exercise with enhanced action gameplay. Punch your way through the many enemies that stand in your way, and aim for victory in the boss battle!

The Fitness Boxing exercise games have players using the Switch's Joy-Con controllers to punch and dodge in sequence like a rhythm game, with one-on-one coaching by instructors. Imagineer published the original game as Switch's first exercise game in Japan in December 2018, and has since shipped or sold over 1 million copies worldwide. The latest entry in the franchise, Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise, launched in December 2020, with 500,000 copies shipped or sold worldwide in one month.

The Fitness Boxing games for Switch inspired the Kimi to Fit Boxing (You and Fitness Boxing) television anime series in October 2021.