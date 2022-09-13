Nodame Cantabile Manga Gets 1st Stage Musical in 2023

Play runs in Tokyo's Theater Creation

Tomoko Ninomiya 's Nodame Cantabile manga is getting its first stage musical, which will run in Tokyo's Theater Creation in fall 2023. Details will be announced at a further date.

The original manga series centers around Nodame and Chiaki, two music students who drive themselves and each other to greater artistic heights, and find themselves on parallel paths in Japan and later Europe.

Ninomiya launched the manga in Kiss in 2001, and ended it in 2009. Kodansha published 23 compiled book volumes for the series. Del Rey published 16 volumes of the manga in North America until the publisher ceased releasing manga. Kodansha Comics later released the full series digitally in English.

The manga was adapted into three television anime series, and has also received several live-action series and film adaptations.

The series is also inspiring a 20th anniversary art exhibit and music concert this year.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web