The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Reveals May 12, 2023 Release Date

The title and release date for the long-awaited sequel to the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday. The The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game is set for release on the Nintendo Switch console on May 12, 2023. A new trailer shows footage of Link climbing towards (and falling from) great heights and using a mystical glider.

The sequel game was previously delayed from 2022 to spring 2023 in order to extend development time.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched for Switch and Nintendo Wii U in March 2017. The game won Game of the Year at the 35th Golden Joystick Awards ceremony in November 2017, won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2017 in December 2017, and won Game of the Year at The SXSW Gaming Awards ceremony in March 2018.