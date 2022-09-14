Atelier Ryza 3 Game Posts Announcement Trailer

PS5/4, Switch, PC game debuts in February 2023

KOEI Tecmo America began streaming a new announcement trailer for Gust 's Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key ( Ryza no Atelier 3 ~Owari no Renkinjutsushi to Himitsu no Kagi~ ) game on Wednesday.

The game will ship in Japan for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on February 22, 2023, and will ship in the United States on the same platforms, as well as on PC via Steam , on February 24, 2023.

KOEI Tecmo America describes the game:

In Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, lead writer Yashichiro Takahashi , who delivered the script for the original Atelier Ryza game, returns to the franchise to deliver an unforgettable third chapter in the Secret series. The latest summer escapade finds Ryza and friends enjoying their peaceful lives on Kurken Island when they hear news that a mysterious group of islands have appeared in nearby waters. It turns out that these islands, known as Kark Isles, are having a negative effect on their homeland, so Ryza and her friends quickly set out to investigate. But when their investigation leads to an enormous gate deep within strange ruins, Ryza hears a haunting voice in her head that wants to lead her to the ‘Code of the Universe’. Who is talking to her and what lies beyond the gate?

KOEI Tecmo America released Gust 's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy on January 26, 2021 for PS4, Switch, PC via Steam , and digitally for PS5 after its release in Japan on December 3, 2020. That sequel was set three years after KOEI Tecmo Games' Gust brand's Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout ( Ryza no Atelier ~Tokoyami no Joō to Himitsu no Kakurega~ ) game.

Source: Press release