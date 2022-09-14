Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Game's Trailer Reveals Worldwide Launch on PS4/5, Switch, PC

Square Enix announced on Thursday that it will release its Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide simultaneously. ( Square Enix did not reveal a release date for the game.) Square Enix unveiled a new English-subtitled trailer for the game on Thursday:

Square Enix describes the game:

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai allows players to live through the story of the exhilarating anime series, The Adventure of Dai, first-hand in an action role-playing game that combines stunning visuals with art from the anime and manga.

Square Enix announced the game in May 2020.

The new anime of Riku Sanjō and Kōji Inada 's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai ( Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ) manga premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming the anime as it airs. The show went on hiatus after the Toei Animation hack in early March, and aired its first new episode in six weeks on April 16. The anime will have 100 episodes.