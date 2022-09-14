Keiko Suenobu's Crime Suspense Manga Life 2: Giver Taker Gets Live-Action Show

WOWOW revealed on Thursday that it is producing a live-action show adaptation of Keiko Suenobu 's Life 2: Giver Taker manga that will premiere on WOWOW Prime and WOWOW on Demand in 2023. It will star Miki Nakatani (seen below, Ring , Densha Otoko ) as protagonist Itsuki Kurasawa.

Kōsuke Suzuki ( Kekkô Kamen: Royale ) is directing the series, and Hiroyuki Komine ( Layton Mystery Tanteisha: Katori no Nazotoki File , Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū ) is penning the scripts.

The suspense manga follows a brave female police officer named Itsuki Kurasawa and her fight against a horrible murderer named Ruoto Kishi, who once murdered Itsuki's younger sister.

Suenobu (Limit) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in June 2016, and ended it in October 2018. Kodansha published six compiled book volumes for the manga.

The original 20-volume Life manga ran in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine from 2002-2009, and it won the Kodansha Manga Award in the shōjo category in 2006. Tokyopop published nine volumes of the series before it shut down its North American publishing division in 2011. The manga inspired a live-action television series in 2007.

Vertical published all six volumes of Suenobu's Limit manga in 2012-2013. Limit also received a live-action television series in 2013.

Source: Comic Natalie