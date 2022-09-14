Like a Dragon: Ishin! Game's Trailer Previews Gameplay, February 22 Release

New version of Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! slated for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Sega began streaming a gameplay trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! ( Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! Kiwami ), the new "rebuilt" version of the Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! PlayStation 3/ PlayStation 4 game, on Wednesday. The trailer highlights the game's new mechanics, including new combat styles, activities, and mini-games, and also reveals the game's February 22, 2023 release date.

The game will ship for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game's previous version, Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! , has not been previously released in the West. The new version will utilize the Unreal Engine 4, a first from developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

Sony describes the story:

In 1860s Kyo, a solemn samurai's fight for justice stands to change the course of Japan's history forever. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure.

Sega of America Global Community Manager David Hinds explained that "Kyo" is a fictional version of Kyoto.

The game featured a new "legendary Dragon" — the real-life historical figure Sakamoto Ryōma (who looks like Kazuma Kiryu). Sakamoto helped lead the overthrow of the Tokugawa shogunate that led to Japan's Meiji Restoration. Characters from the Yakuza franchise appear in the game as real historical characters.

Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! shipped in Japan in February 2014 for both the PS3 and PS4.