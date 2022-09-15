Shueisha Games' Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni Action Game Streams Opening Movie

Game launches on PS4, PS5 in 2022 with multilingual support

PlayStation began streaming on Thursday the opening movie for Kenei Design's Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni action game.

The game will launch in 2022 on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 with Japanese audio, and it will support Japanese, English, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) text.

Shueisha Games, Shueisha 's game publishing affiliate company, is publishing the game. Shueisha supports the project through its Shueisha Game Creators Camp Project for supporting indie developers. Kenei Design was founded by Kenei Hayama, who previously worked on Terra Battle . Masami Yamamoto, who worked as producer for Bloodborne and Tenchu: Stealth Assassins , is credited as producer for the game. Yamamoto resigned from Sony Interactive Entertainment in February 2021.