Sonic Frontiers Game's Trailer Previews ONE OK ROCK Theme Song

The official YouTube channel for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise began streaming a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers , Sega 's new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, on Wednesday. The trailer reveals and previews the game's theme song "Vandalize" by ONE OK ROCK .

The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 8.

The game will also get an animated prologue featuring Knuckles titled Sonic Frontiers Prologue .

Sonic Mania , the latest main game in the franchise , shipped in August 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Sonic Origins , a new collection of remastered Sonic the Hedgehog games, debuted for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 23.