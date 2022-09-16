HoYoverse, ufotable Launch 'Long-Term Collaboration Project' for Genshin Impact Game

Concept video streamed

HoYoverse announced during its Genshin Impact Patch 3.1 livestream event on Friday that the company is collaborating with anime studio ufotable for a "long-term collaboration project" for Genshin Impact . The livestream event showed a concept promotional video.

HoYoverse (formerly miHoYo ) launched the Genshin Impact game worldwide in September 2020. The game is available on iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. HoYoverse describes the game:

Step into Teyvat, a vast world teeming with life and flowing with elemental energy. You and your sibling arrived here from another world. Separated by an unknown god, stripped of your powers, and cast into a deep slumber, you now awake to a world very different from when you first arrived. Thus begins your journey across Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven — the gods of each element. Along the way, prepare to explore every inch of this wondrous world, join forces with a diverse range of characters, and unravel the countless mysteries that Teyvat holds...

HoYoverse's Honkai Impact 3rd game has previously inspired several anime and animated projects.