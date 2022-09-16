'More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers' Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Opening Theme

Kadokawa began streaming the second promotional video for the television anime of Yūki Kanamaru 's More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ( Fūfu Ijō, Koibito Miman . ) manga on Friday. The video previews Liyuu 's opening theme song "TRUE FOOL LOVE."

Nowlu will perform the ending theme song "Stuck on you."

The anime will premiere on AT-X , Sun TV , Tokyo MX , and KBS Kyoto on October 9, and on BS11 on October 11.

Takao Kato ( To Love-Ru , Pandora Hearts , Upotte!! ) is serving as the chief director, and Junichi Yamamoto ( Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen , Monster Girl Doctor ) is directing at Studio Mother . Naruhisa Arakawa ( Kingdom , Twin Star Exorcists , Upotte!! ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Chizuru Kobayashi ( Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne , Pandora Hearts ) is designing the characters. Akira Nagasaka is the color key artist, and Naoko Akuzawa (Team TillDawn) is directing the art. Misato Takahata (Moe) is the compositing director of photography, and Ichirō Chaen ( Typhoon Graphics ) is editing.

The manga centers on third-year high school student Jirō Yakuin, who gets saddled with his gyaru classmate Akari Watanabe for the class's "marriage training" project about practicing to be a married couple. Jirō is the complete opposite of Akari, but the two know that if they do well they will be able to switch partners to end up with their respective crushes, and so they force themselves to act like the perfect married couple.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2018, and Kadokawa published the eighth volume on May 2. The ninth volume will ship on October 4.

Images ©2022 Yūki Kanamaru /青瞬学院

Source: Press release