Onna no Sono no Hoshi Anime's Promo Video, Visual Revealed

Shodensha began streaming a promotional video on Friday for the Blu-ray Disc anime adaptation of Yama Wayama 's Onna no Sono no Hoshi (Hoshi of the Girls' Garden) manga. Shodensha also revealed a new visual for the anime.

The third manga volume will bundle the anime on a Blu-ray Disc on December 8.

Gen Hoshino will star as Hoshi, and Mamoru Miyano will play his fellow teacher Kobayashi.

Shinichi Omata ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic , Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju ) is directing the anime at Lapin Track , and Teruko Utsumi ( Sarazanmai , Salaryman's Club ) is writing the scripts. Naho Kozono is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director.

The comedy manga centers on the titular Hoshi, a teacher and homeroom advisor in an all-girls school. The story follow the antics of Hoshi's students, including penning absurd chain word games in the class journal, getting Hoshi to take care of a dog, and Hoshi having to offer advice to an aspiring manga creator student.

Wayama ( Let's Go Karaoke! , Captivated, by You ) launched the manga in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine in January 2020. Shodensha published the manga's second compiled book volume in May 2021. The manga was nominated for the Manga Taisho Awards last year and this year, topped the 2021 Kono Manga ga Sugoi! rankings for female readers, and ranked #5 in the 2022 Kono Manga ga Sugoi! rankings for female readers. The manga also ranked #9 in the "Book of the Year" list from Kadokawa 's Da Vinci magazine in 2020, and ranked #6 in the same list in 2021.