Rhapsody Music Anime Project's Trailer Reveals 3 New Cast Members, Summer 2023 'Live' Anime

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Jun Fukuyama, Kenjiro Tsuda, Aya Endo join cast as Tōsaka family

The official website for the rockin'on group's Rhapsody music anime project began streaming a new trailer for the project on Friday. The trailer introduces three new cast members, and also reveals that the project will have a "live" anime in summer 2023.


The new cast all play members of the Tōsaka family, who are involved behind the scenes with the in-story Rhapsody music label, and will be the central characters in an upcoming voice drama titled "Rhapsody Episode 0," which will chronicle the creation of the music label. The new cast members include:

Jun Fukuyama as Junya Tōsaka, the owner of the Rhapsody music label

Kenjiro Tsuda as Kyōji Tōsaka, Junya's late father, and a legendary rock singer

Aya Endo as Akari Tōsaka, Junya's older sister who works at a law firm

The cast in their respective bands includes:

Pink Flag

Haru no Jūjika (Spring Cross):

Bluebird:

System of Romance

The tagline of the project is, "…Rock is a story of grief and hope." The story depicts the dedication and drive of four bands under the Rhapsody label: the four-member rock band Pink Flag with personal trauma, the loud rock band Haru no Jūjika (Spring Cross) of high school students, the folk unit Bluebird composed of childhood friends, and the EDM brother duo System of Romance (SOR).

The project will feature music tracks, live concerts, voice dramas, and anime.

The rockin'on group had planned to launch its first music anime project in summer of 2020, after holding auditions from August to September 2019.

Sources: Rhapsody project's website, Comic Natalie

