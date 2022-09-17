News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 5-11
Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends live-action film earns 8.3% rating
Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends, the third film in the live-action film series adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki's Rurouni Kenshin manga, aired on NTV on Friday, September 9 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 8.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|September 11 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.0
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|September 11 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.1
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|September 10 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.0
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|September 11 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|September 10 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.3
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|September 11 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Love All Play
|NTV
|September 10 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.0
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|September 10 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|September 10 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|1.9
|Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Pocket Monster)
|TV Tokyo
|September 9 (Fri)
|18:55
|30 min.
|1.9
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|September 10 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|1.8
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
