Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 5-11

If the pacing of the last volume felt slower than you would have liked, then boy are you in or a ride. ― If the pacing of the last volume felt slower than you would have liked, then boy are you in or a ride. Ragna Crimson Volume 6 hits the gas pedal and doesn't let up until you hit the back cover. While I appreciated the character moments we got in Volume 5, it's not hard to see that this is where Ra...