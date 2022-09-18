Enma Akiyama's Killer in Love Twisted Romance Manga Ends

Manga creator Enma Akiyama confirmed on Wednesday that Shogakukan 's Manga ONE and Ura Sunday manga services published the final chapter of Akiyama's Killer in Love ( Kimi ni Koisuru Satsujinki ) manga on Tuesday. The manga's fifth volume will ship on October 19.

Comikey is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Suzuki Ryuto is an introverted, timid college student. Every day he puts on a fake smile, trying his best to blend into a group of outgoing students even despite cruel teasing over his virginity. One day he comes to a drinking party where he meets a beautiful girl, Kokoa. Per her request, he pretends to be her boyfriend to ward off the stalker who has been harassing the girl. Their tender love lead to great tragedy.

Akiyama launched the manga in Manga ONE and Ura Sunday in January 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth volume on August 19.

Source: Enma Akiyama's Twitter account