HIDIVE Adds Lupin III: Part III Anime on September 25

Company to add 2 new episodes from 1984 series each week

HIDIVE announced on Friday that it will add the first two episodes of the Lupin III: Part III anime series on September 25 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The company will stream two new episodes each week. As of its release, HIDIVE is streaming Parts 1-6 of the television anime series plus Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine .

HIDIVE describes the anime season:

The Pink Jacket adventures have begun! Arsène Lupin III, the grandson of the late, great phantom thief Arsène Lupin, is back at it again with his familiar band of allies (and his old foes) in toe. Alongside the sharpshooting Jigen, the sword wielding Goemon and the femme fatale Fujiko, Lupin faces down his toughest challenges and wackiest adventures yet in LUPIN THE 3RD PART 3!

The anime launched in March 1984.

HIDIVE announced in November 2021 that it would add the "entire" Lupin III television anime series.

Funimation streamed Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine as it aired in Japan, but its license for the series expired in August 2018. Funimation had added Lupin III: Part III in September 2021.

The latest installment of the franchise , the Lupin the 3rd Part 6 television anime series, premiered on the NTV channel in Japan in October 2021. Sentai Filmworks licensed the new series for home video and streaming in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavian countries, and all Nordic Countries.

Source: HIDIVE