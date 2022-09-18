Jasmine Gyuh's Kenshirō ni Yoroshiku Manga Takes Break

This year's 41st issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine announced on Monday that Jasmine Gyuh 's Kenshirō ni Yoroshiku (Give My Regards to Kenshirō) manga will take a short break. There is no definite date for when the manga will come back.

The manga debuted in Weekly Young Magazine in March 2020. Kodansha published the sixth compiled book volume on June 6.

The "love, revenge, and feel-good" story centers on a young man who swears revenge against the yakuza. He studies the art of the "assassination fist" with all his might, and becomes an adult. But this man who is a genius at his martial art form realizes his techniques cannot actually be used to kill anyone.

Gyuh launched the Back Street Girls manga in Weekly Young Magazine in March 2015, and ended the series in September 2018. Kodansha released the 12th and final compiled book volume in January 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga digitally in English.

The manga inspired a 10-episode television anime adaptation titled Back Street Girls: Gokudols that premiered in Japan in July 2018. Netflix began streaming the anime in December 2018. A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened in Japan in February 2019.