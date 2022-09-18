Jiro Matsumoto Ends Regiment Manga

Manga's compiled volume releases in December

The official website for LEED Publishing 's Comic Ran Twins magazine announced the end of Jiro Matsumoto 's Regiment manga in the magazine's October issue, which released on September 13. LEED Publishing will release the manga's compiled volume in December.

Matsumoto launched the manga in Comic Ran Twins magazine's June issue on May 13.

The story revolves around the shogunate infantry corps, the Western-style army developed by the Edo shogunate at the end of the Edo period.

Matsumoto launched the beautiful place manga in Comiplex, the manga website of Hero's Inc. 's Monthly Hero's magazine, in May 2021.

Matsumoto and Yoshio Nagai launched the Ichigeki manga in Comic Ran in April 2016, before moving the manga later to Comic Ran Twins . The manga ended in November 2020. LEED Publishing published the manga's seventh and final compiled volume in March 2021. Matsumoto drew the manga and Nagai was credited with the original work.

Matsumoto launched the Velveteen & Mandala manga in Ohta's Manga Erotics F magazine after ending his Freesia manga in 2009. Ohta compiled and published the manga in one book volume in November 2020. Vertical published the manga in English.



Source: Comic Ran Twins' website