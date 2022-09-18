Kingdom Anime's 4th Season Delays 24th Episode Due to Typhoon Nanmadol

Anime resumes airing on September 25 with back-to-back episodes

The official Twitter account of NHK Anime announced on Saturday the delayed airing of the 24th episode of the Kingdom anime's fourth season, to give way to the continuing news coverage on Typhoon Nanmadol.

The 24th episode would have aired on September 17 at 24:00 (effectively Sunday, September 18 at 12:00 a.m.), but will instead air on September 24 at 24:00 (effectively Sunday, September 25 at 12:00 a.m.), back-to-back with the 25th episode at 0:25 (12:25 a.m.).

The fourth series premiered on NHK General in April. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

The first television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and a second series premiered in 2013. Funimation streamed both series in North America and released both anime series on DVD in 2016. The third anime series premiered in April 2020. The show went on hiatus after four episodes due to COVID-19, but then resumed airing in April 2021. The anime restarted its airing from the first episode. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Yasuhisa Hara 's historical manga centers around the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.

The record-setting manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006.