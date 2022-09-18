Splatoon Manga Resumes with Splatoon 3 Game Content

The official website for Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine announced on September 10 that Sankichi Hinodeya 's Splatoon manga resumed in the magazine's October issue on September 15 under the title Splatoon Bankara! .

The manga temporarily ended in the December issue of the magazine last November, where it teased that the manga will soon feature content related to Splatoon 3 .

Hinodeya initially published a Splatoon one-shot manga in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in May 2015. Hinodeya's manga series then began in Bessatsu Coro Coro Comic Special in February 2016, and also launched in Coro Coro Comics in May 2017. The manga has inspired a voiced motion comic and a full-color version. Shogakukan published the the 16th compiled volume on January 27. Viz Media is releasing the manga in North America.

Splatoon 3 , the latest entry in Nintendo 's Splatoon shooter series, launched on September 9.

Splatoon 2 shipped for the Switch in July 2017. Nintendo released the first Splatoon game for the Wii U in May 2015. The game centers on "Inklings," who are beings who can transform between human and squid form. The game pits players in a fight for territory as two teams fight to cover their battlefield with their respective paint colors.

Viz Media is also releasing Hideki Gotō's Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show manga. Gotō launched the manga in the April 2017 issue of Shogakukan 's Bessatsu Coro Coro Comic Special magazine.