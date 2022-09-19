Housing Complex C Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

Adult Swim announced on Monday the English dub cast members for the Housing Complex C horror anime.

The anime will star Xanthe Huynh , Kayli Mills , and Jake Eberle . The dub cast will also include Sean Chiplock , Suzie Yeung , Doug Stone , Michael Sorich , Caitlin Glass , Janis Carroll, Bob Carter , and Ryan Colt Levy .

Housing Complex C will premiere on October 1 at 12:00 a.m. EDT (effectively, October 2) on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block. The anime will then stream on HBO Max the next day. It will have half-hour episodes.

Adult Swim describes the story:

Housing Complex C centers on Kimi, who lives in a small, low-cost housing complex located in the seaside town of Kurosaki where trouble seems to follow her wherever she goes, and horrific incidents begin to occur. Is an ancient evil stalking the residents of Housing Complex C?

Yūji Nara is directing the series at Ogikubo-based animation studio Akatsuki, which worked on a Gucci ad featuring an animated version of Miley Cyrus . amphibian is credited for the original concept. Jason DeMarco , creative director of Toonami and senior vice president of action and anime for WarnerMedia, is the executive producer and Production I.G. USA 's Maki Terashima-Furuta ( FLCL Alternative , Fena: Pirate Princess ) is the producer.

Ivan Kwong / AG will perform the opening theme song, and De Tesla will perform the ending theme song.

Adult Swim Canada will also air the anime.

