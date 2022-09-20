Trinity Seven's Kenji Saito, Artist GUNP Launch New Manga

Kojirase Tensei Maō to 7-nin no Oshikake Otome no Ragnarok System launches on October 19

The November issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Champion RED magazine revealed last Friday that Kenji Saitō and GUNP will launch a new manga titled Kojirase Tensei Maō to 7-nin no Oshikake Otome no Ragnarok System (The Unconfident Reincarnated Demon Lord and the Seven Unwelcome Maidens' Ragnarok System) in the magazine's next issue on October 19. Saito is penning the story, and GUNP is drawing the art. The manga will have a color opening page and will feature on the issue's front cover.

The manga centers on a hero who once saved Japan from an invasion by spirits, but is now an unconfident college student. Now he faces a number of "princesses" who all want to be his sex friend.

Saito and Haruto Hino launched the Samayoeru Tensei-sha-tachi no Revival Game (The Revival Game of the Wondering Reincarnated Ones) manga in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine in April 2019, and ended it in July 2021.h7wjxxwu4e7

Saito ended the Goodbye! I'm Being Reincarnated! ( Goodbye! Isekai Tensei ) manga in December 2019. Saito and Parabora launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in December 2017, and the manga transferred to Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in February 2019. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English.

Saito and Akinari Nao launched the Trinity Seven manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. Saito's manga Gishin Eiyuu no Amadeus (Amadeus, Hero of the False God) launched in Shōnen Magazine R in February 2019 with art by Ichitaka. The manga's third and final volume shipped in November 2020. Saito's most recent ongoing manga is Misumi-san wa Misukasenai (Misumi's Missed Insight), which launched in April 2021, with Hiro Hata as the artist.

GUNP drew the Wake Up, Girls! Eternal Sense manga, which ended in October 2017.