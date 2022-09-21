Modern Love Anthology Series Previews Naoko Yamada's Anime Episode in Trailer

Amazon Prime Video Japan posted a new trailer on Wednesday for its Modern Love: Tokyo ~Samazama na Ai no Katachi~ (Various Forms of Love) original anthology series, which will contain an anime episode by Naoko Yamada ( K-ON! , The Heike Story , A Silent Voice ). The video previews clips from each episode, including Yamada's (at timestamp 0:43), and also previews the series' theme song "Setting Sail ~Modern Love Tokyo~" by Awesome City Club.

Haru Kuroki and Masataka Kubota will star as voice actors in Yamada's episode, which is titled "Kare ga Kanaderu Futari no Shirabe" (He Plays Their Very Own Melody). Other actors in the series aside from Kuroki and Kubota include Asami Mizukawa , Atsuko Maeda , Nana Eikura , Tasuku Emoto , Ran Ito, Ryo Ishibashi , Ryō Narita , Kaho, Hiromi Nagasaku , Yūsuke Santamaria, Naomi Scott, Sosuke Ikematsu, Wakana Matsumoto , Shinobu Terajima , Meiko Kaji , Kengo Kōra , Kisetsu Fujiwara, Toko Miura, and Jun Kunimura .

Modern Love is an anthology of stories set in Tokyo with the theme of modern love. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 21. It will consist of six live-action works and one anime episode. Atsuko Hirayanagi, the series' showrunner and one of the directors and scriptwriters of the series, wishes to convey a glimpse of Japan today, connecting with viewers around the world through the universal theme of love. Other directors and writers involved with the series apart from Hirayanagi and Yamada include Ryūichi Hiroki, Nobuhiro Yamashita , Naoko Ogigami , and Kiyoshi Kurosawa (all directors apart from Yamada are also listed as scriptwriters).

Yamada is a veteran director on several Kyoto Animation works, before leaving the studio and moving to Science SARU as a director in 2021. There she directed The Heike Story , her first work with the studio, which debuted in September 2021. In Kyoto Animation , she directed some of the studio's most iconic works, including K-ON! , A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird , Tamako Market , and Tamako Love Story . She was also the series director on Sound! Euphonium . She is working on the new original anime Garden of Remembrance .

