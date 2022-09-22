Anime Frontier Event Hosts Rock Band FLOW

Staff for the Anime Frontier event announced on Thursday that rock band FLOW will perform at the convention on December 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Worth Convention Center Ballroom. The band will also participate in a VIP autograph signing that night.

The Anime Frontier event will take place from December 2-4 in Fort Worth, Texas.

FLOW consists of vocalists Kohshi and Keigo, guitarist Take, bassist Got's, and drummer Iwasaki. The band began when the brothers Kohshi and Take began playing together. The band debuted in 2001 with their self-released "Flow #0" single. They signed with Ki/oon Music and released their first major-label single, "Blaster," in 2003.

The group have performed theme songs for such anime as Eureka Seven , EUREKA SEVEN AO , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (both seasons), The Seven Deadly Sins , Naruto , Naruto Shippūden , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Durarara!!×2 Ketsu , Tales of Zestiria the X , Heroman , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Samurai Flamenco , and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods .

Source: Email correspondence