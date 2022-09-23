Naruto Anime Leaves Netflix in October

Netflix revealed on Tuesday that seasons 1-9 of the Naruto anime will leave the service on October 31. In addition, the Bleach the Movie: Fade to Black and Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse will both leave the service on October 14.

Viz Media began making some of its Naruto and Bleach library available on Netflix in 2011, with content being added gradually over time.

The Naruto franchise includes multiple television anime, anime films, and original video anime. The Naruto television anime aired from 2002 to 2007. The Naruto Shippūden anime sequel series premiered in 2007 and ended in 2017.

Bleach the Movie: Fade to Black debuted in 2008 in Japan, while Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse debuted in 2010.

Source: Press release