A-1 Pictures Produces Eisen Flügel Anime Film With Director Seiji Mizushima

The Aniplex Online Fest 2022 event revealed on Saturday that A-1 Pictures is producing the Eisen Flügel theatrical anime film.

Gen Urobuchi is credited with the original story, and Seiji Mizushima is the chief director of the film at A-1 Pictures . Daizen Komatsuda is the director, Keigo Sasaki is adapting Takashi Takeuchi of TYPE-MOON 's original character designs for animation, and Yukie Sugawara and Mizushima are writing the screenplay. Yuki Kajiura is composing the music.

Kanetake Ebikawa , Takayuki Yanase , and Fumihiro Katagai are the mechanical designers. Tatsuya Yoshikawa is the dragon designer, Kusanagi is the art director, and Seiichi Shirato is in charge of setting research.

Gen Urobuchi provided a comment for the project:

Once upon a time, there was an eroge company called NITRO PLUS. A chance offer for a theatrical animation project fell into their laps, so the scriptwriter submitted a proposal about a competition in a faraway world between a dragon and a jet to determine which held true superiority of the skies. The president of the company demanded that the scriptwriter transform their proposal into a one- cours anime project. And so the scriptwriter panicked and scrambled to add more content to the proposal. But time passed and not a word was herd about the project again. Eventually, it passed from memory. Some time later, the scriptwriter, who had become associated with Gagaga Bunko, recalled an idea he had mothballed long ago. Inspired, he reworked the proposal, which had long sat neglected, into a two-volume novel. Not long after, Aniplex offered the scriptwriter a chance to make his revived work into a film. And so, after nearly twenty years, Eisen Flügel can finally become the feature film it was always destined to be. And they all lived happily ever after.

Gagaga Bunko released the novels with illustrations by Higashiguchi Chūō in 2009.