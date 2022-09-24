Mashle: Magic and Muscles Anime's Promo Video Reveals Staff, Cast Member

Aniplex revealed a new promotional video for television anime adaptation of Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga at the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 event on Saturday.

The video reveals that Chiaki Kobayashi will play Mashle in the anime.

The event also revealed the show's staff. Tomoya Tanaka ( Engage Kiss , Visual Prison ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Yousuke Kuroda ( My Hero Academia all six seasons, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Hisashi Toshima (key animation on Tada Never Falls in Love ) is the character designer. Masaru Yokoyama (2019 Fruits Basket , Astra Lost in Space ) is composing the music.

The anime will premiere in 2023 and is listed as a "complete" anime adaptation.

The manga entered its final arc with the 12th volume, which shipped on July 4. The 13th volume will release on October 4.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020.

